Kathmandu, July 18: The UML's age limit of 70 and the provision that an office bearer can serve only two terms have been removed. Deputy Speaker Bishnu Poudel proposed removing the age limit and the two-term limit in the statute amendment proposal. The decision was taken at the party's midnight meeting on Thursday, July 17.







Similarly, in the amendment proposal submitted by Poudel, it has been proposed to remove the post of senior vice chairman. The post was created from the legislative session before the 10th General Assembly. Ishwar Pokharel is the senior vice chairman. Pokharel and other leaders have disagreed with the proposal to remove the post of senior vice president. Similarly, Deputy Speaker Poudel proposed to reduce the number of existing 19 office bearers to 11.







According to Poudel's proposal, a chairman, three vice-presidents, a general secretary, a deputy general secretary and five secretaries have been proposed. At present, there are 19 office bearers including a chairman, a senior vice chairman, 6 vice chairmen, 1 general secretary, 3 deputy general secretaries and 7 secretaries. However, Secretary Yogesh Bhattarai informed that it was agreed to keep the number of office bearers at 15. "It has been agreed to increase the number of office bearers from 11 to 15," Bhattarai said, "but discussions are underway on which posts to keep and add."



Similarly, Vice Chairman Poudel proposed to reduce the Central Committee. He proposed a 199-member central committee. However, the meeting decided to form a 251-member central committee. There is a central committee of 301 people.



It was decided to form a 225-member central committee from the previous legislative session. A 301-member central committee was formed at the 10th congress held in Chitwan. The matter will be further discussed at the Politburo meeting on Friday and the Central Committee meeting on August 5.

The meetings will be held at the Assembly Hall of Godawari in Lalitpur.



The meeting also entered into the agenda of former President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s comeback to party politics. Chairman KP Sharma Oli said that the issue of Bidya Bhandari will be discussed within the party. Secretary Yogesh Bhattarai has informed that Chairman Oli himself said that there will be a discussion within the party on the issue of Bidya Bhandari.

The proposal for amendment of the party statute is aimed at paving the way for chairman Oli to become the party chairman lifelong. Accordingly, removal of the senior vice chairman’s post is aimed at saying goodbye to Ishwor Pokhrel and a message has been given about no entry for Bidya Bhandari in the UML politics.

People’s News Monitoring Service.