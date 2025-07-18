Kathmandu, July 18: The Teachers' Federation has issued a 20-day ultimatum to the government demanding the enactment of the School Education Act. Holding a press conference in Kathmandu on Friday, the Federation announced that the government must bring the Act into effect by 21st Shrawan (August 5).

"The ongoing discussions on the bill in the parliamentary Education, Health, and Information Technology Committee must be concluded promptly, and a progressive School Education Bill—incorporating past agreements—should be tabled in the House of Representatives and passed by at least 21st Shrawan 2082," read a statement issued after the press conference.

The Federation has accused the state of attempting to betray them and push the teachers' community towards agitation by delaying the Act. "Analyzing the overall situation so far, it appears that the state once again intends to deceive Nepali teachers and staff and provoke them into protest. This situation must end immediately," the statement said.

The Federation warned of a strong agitation if the bill is not passed by the deadline. "If the School Education Bill is not passed through the House of Representatives within this period or if it proceeds against the agreements reached with the Nepal Teachers’ Federation, the Federation declares it will launch a more intense and powerful movement than in the past. The protest programs will be made public in due time," it stated.

It further noted that if the bill is not enacted and this leads to protest and its consequences, the government will bear full responsibility.

The Federation has demanded that the Act be brought in accordance with past agreements made in 2075, 2078, 2080, and 2081 BS.

The most recent education-focused protest movement lasted 29 days, starting from 20th Chaitra (April 2). Following that, a new agreement was reached on 17th Baisakh (April 29) to enact the Act by 15th Asar (June 29). However, with no progress made till now, the Federation has expressed its outrage.

The Federation is demanding the fulfillment of past agreements, including: Job permanence for temporary teachers, promotion for permanent teachers, provisions regarding departmental actions, constitutional trade union rights and teacher transfers.