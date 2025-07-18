Kathmandu, July 18: The internal conflict within the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has escalated further.

On Thursday, four top RPP officials issued a joint statement accusing party Chairman Rajendra Lingden of selectively punishing leaders who support the monarchy and the Hindu nation.

“The unilateral and sequential actions taken against dedicated leaders who have been actively working to achieve the goals of a constitutional monarchy and a Sanatan Hindu state have raised doubts and questions among party members and the public,” the statement reads.

The statement was jointly issued by senior leader Bikram Pandey, vice-chairman Mukundashyam Giri, and general secretaries Dhawal Shumsher Jabara and Kunti Shah.