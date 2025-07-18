Kathmandu, July 18: The land revenue offices across Nepal amassed Rs 51.42 billion in total revenue, a significant contribution reflecting the scale and importance of the country’s land administration system.

Despite facing corruption allegations over an audio clip purportedly involving him in a bribery discussion with a land broker, Minister for Land Reform, Cooperative and Poverty Alleviation Balram Adhikari highlighted what he described as remarkable accomplishments by his ministry and its affiliated agencies during the fiscal year.

While negating his involvement in any shady deal, Minister Adhikari reported that the Land Problem Settlement Commission, Special Survey Office, and related agencies issued 27,358 land ownership certificates over the year. He added that a new directive on land measurement was implemented, and a budget has been allocated for the creation of a land bank in the current fiscal year.

Reflecting on his one-year ministerial tenure, Adhikari also pointed to the establishment of the National Cooperative Regulation Authority, which he said would drive structural reforms in the cooperative sector and help resolve longstanding issues. As part of progress in the cooperative sector, Rs 3.71 billion in deposits were returned to 8,156 individuals from distressed cooperatives during the last fiscal year.

The minister further noted the ministry’s efforts in expanding social inclusion, such as distributing identity cards to economically disadvantaged families and providing revenue exemptions on land registration to women and individuals with special abilities.

People’s News Monitoring Service