Kathmandu, July 18: Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa has urged the Prime Minister not to sit idle, counting the days until the power handover. Addressing a youth-focused discussion on economic policy and planning organized at the party’s central office in Sanepa on Thursday, Thapa said this is not the time to wait passively for a set date of transfer.

Referring to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s earlier remark that he would lead the government for one more year before handing it over to the Congress, Thapa said such calculations are now irrelevant.

“I often hear the Prime Minister say, ‘I’ll stay for a year, and then hand over the government leadership to Congress.’ Let’s not talk about such number games anymore. Is governance about sitting and counting days?” he questioned.

Thapa noted that while the coalition of the two parties had started well, it has now gone off track. He criticized the government for appearing as if it is merely counting days and emphasized the need to move beyond that. He stressed that work should be delivered each day until 2084 BS.

He further stated that Congress remains the largest party until 2084 and is currently in power, so this period must not be wasted.

People’s News Monitoring Service