Kathmandu, July 18: Nepal witnessed a staggering 2,065 disaster-related incidents over the past three months, beginning from April 14, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). These calamities have claimed 93 lives, left 22 individuals missing, and injured 445 people. In total, 4,136 families have been directly affected.

A detailed report published today by the NDRRMA for the Nepali year 2082 BS highlights the scale of devastation. Floods accounted for 137 incidents, resulting in 13 deaths and 22 missing. The most severe of these occurred on July 8 in Rasuwa’s Bhotekoshi area, where a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) triggered the deadliest event, killing six people.

Landslides were also frequent, with 175 reported cases claiming six lives. Other major causes of death included lightning (26 fatalities), fire (14), wild animal attacks (12), and altitude sickness (11). Additional incidents involving storms, snake bites, and heavy rainfall also led to casualties and widespread disruption.

The impact has been widespread and uneven: 1,246 families were affected by floods, while 1,048 suffered losses due to fire. Hundreds more were impacted by landslides, lightning strikes, storms, snake bites, and forest fires. Authorities continue to monitor vulnerable areas as the monsoon season progresses.

People’s News Monitoring Service