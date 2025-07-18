Kathmandu, July 18: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) spokesperson Mohan Shrestha has said that corruption scandals are impossible without the protection and involvement of political leadership. He stated that the party is heading to the central office of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) to draw its attention to this issue.

Spokesperson Shrestha informed that RPP will visit the CIAA’s central office in Tangal today to urge swift investigation and action on all corruption cases. He said the party, under the leadership of Chairperson Rajendra Lingden, will reach the CIAA at 1 PM this afternoon.

“Large-scale corruption scandals are impossible without the protection and involvement of political leadership,” he wrote on social media. “We will reach the CIAA’s central office in Tangal to draw their attention and put pressure on the Commission. RPP will submit a memorandum along with a protest against corruption.”

On Asar 19 (July 3), the party’s Central Executive Committee decided to launch a nationwide campaign against corruption. Shrestha also stated that RPP will gradually run pressure campaigns against corruption at the CIAA’s provincial offices, the Department of Money Laundering Investigation, and other anti-corruption agencies.

People’s News Monitoring Service