RIO DE JANEIRO, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS Media and Think Tank Forum released an initiative on AI cooperation and development on Wednesday, calling for joint efforts to explore AI-empowered journalism and think tank research.

The initiative formed important consensus on building synergies to reshape global communication, deepening collaboration to forge new models of industrial cooperation, and leveraging intelligent production to build a new ecosystem of knowledge sharing.

The participants agreed that the AI revolution is reshaping the global information landscape, creating new opportunities for digital transformation in the Global South, while exacerbating systemic risks such as technological monopolies and data hegemony.

Therefore, BRICS media and think tanks should ground their efforts in the development realities of the Global South, foster a collaborative paradigm featuring joint technological research, shared standard-setting and collaborative governance deliberation to ensure that AI advancements benefit all humanity.

They also urged BRICS media and think tanks to take this initiative as a starting point to provide implementable frameworks -- through collaborative information networks and co-created narratives -- for Global South nations to harness digital opportunities and reform the international order, jointly pioneering a new era of civilizational symbiosis in the age of AI.

Under the theme "BRICS United: Forging a New Chapter for Global South," the forum, held from Tuesday to Thursday, attracted over 250 delegates spanning media outlets, think tanks, government institutions, enterprises from 36 countries, including BRICS member states and partner nations, as well as regional organizations.

