Kathmandu, July 17: Prime Minister and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said that the UML cannot give the UML leadership to former President Bidya Devi Bhandari, who has announced her return to active UML politics.

Speaking to a television interview, Oli said that he is unable to give the party leadership to Bidya Devi Bhandari as she doesn’t have experience in running an executive position.

"In the case of Bidyaji, the party has not considered or accepted that she should enter into politics. She left the party and stayed outside for many years. She does not even have experience in running an executive position. Therefore, it is not possible to hand over the leadership of the UML to her," Oli said.

He also said that the party will take a formal decision on the matter soon as Bhandari announced her entry into politics without consulting him.

Oli said that although Bhandari did a good job when she was the President, she is now trying to forget her dignity.

People’s News Monitoring Service.