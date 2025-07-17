Kapilvastu, July 17: With the arrival of the monsoon, snakebite cases have surged in Kapilvastu and other Terai districts.

In a recent incident, 23 baby cobras were found in the dark basement of a house in Butwal’s Naya Mill. They were discovered after one bit the homeowner.

Superstitions and delayed treatment continue to cost lives—two deaths occurred in Asar alone (mid-June to mid-July). The Kapilvastu Snakebite Treatment Center treated 1,842 patients last fiscal year, with 397 cases recorded this Asar. Snakebite emergencies typically rise from Baisakh to Bhadra.

Last week, 60-year-old Sumitra Devi Kandu of Kapilvastu-1 died after a snakebite went unnoticed and treatment was delayed. Center head Nabin Bhandari said many patients first seek traditional healers, worsening their condition. “By the time they reach us, it’s often too late,” he said.

Kapilvastu District Hospital also saw over 20 snakebite cases in Asar. Dr. Javed Khan noted harmful practices like blood-sucking and wound-cutting make treatment harder. Early intervention requires just 2–3 vials of antivenom, but late arrivals may need up to 30.

Health workers urge precautions: avoid sleeping on the floor, clear nearby bushes, use mosquito nets, and seal indoor holes. The Gorusinghe center serves not just Kapilvastu but also Arghakhanchi, Pyuthan, Dang, and Rupandehi, with Nepal Army support. The region hosts dangerous snakes like cobras and kraits.

