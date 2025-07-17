Middleman Sujan Lama

Pokhara, July 17: Sujan Lama, a middleman, has reportedly collected millions of rupees from people by falsely promising to register the Litchi Bagaicha land in Pokhara under their names and by offering to facilitate separate land registrations in various locations.

It has been found that Lama, in collusion with the then-chief of the Kaski Land Revenue Office, Ramchandra Adhikari, collected large sums of money by promising to register plots of land that were categorized as separate property in different areas.

According to complaints from victims, Lama raised money from several individuals, claiming he could transfer over 135 ropanis of land located at Pokhara-16, Amardeep, into their names—land linked to a 40-year-old court verdict.

It is reported that Lama, in coordination with the Land Revenue Office chief, collected crores of rupees by offering to register lands at various places in Pokhara.

Many claim that Lama influenced former Minister of Federal Affairs Rajkumar Gupta (who has since resigned), former Land Management Minister Ranjita Shrestha, and current Minister Balram Adhikari while attempting to grab the 135 ropanis of land in Amardeep, Pokhara-16. Minister Adhikari’s audio clip, in which he was alleged to have received money from Lama, has also been leaked recently.

An audio recording of Lama's conversation with Gupta has already been made public, and Ranjita Shrestha is also implicated in the scandal. It is alleged that Lama arranged her visit to Pokhara, including travel and hotel stays.

One individual with the surname Tamang alone paid Lama Rs 110 million after being promised separate registration of land adjacent to the Litchi Bagaicha. In another case, Lama dispossessed a woman of her house and land, leaving her homeless.

That woman, identified as Deutimaya Gurung, lost her house in Ram Bazaar, which is now said to be sold to another individual.

Victims allege that Lama ran his fraud operation in collaboration with Rajesh Gurung, a former board member of the National Sports Council. Complainants also say they were blocked from filing cases against Lama through interference by Rajesh Gurung. Sources close to the issue say Rajesh is Lama’s main protector.

Lama also worked with officials from the Land Commission in Kaski to extort money by promising to register separate land plots in various areas.

According to Kaski District Police Office, four formal complaints have been filed against Sujan Lama.

Lama had reportedly formed a full-fledged network to facilitate fraudulent land registrations. Many of those who gave him money now fear they will neither get their money back nor have any land registered in their name.

In connection to the Litchi Bagaicha land case, Lama is said to have orchestrated the transfer of three government employees and ensured Ramchandra Adhikari was posted as Kaski’s Land Revenue Chief to execute his plans.

People’s New Monitoring Service