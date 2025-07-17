By Our Reporter

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to address the House of Representatives on July 7. He is likely to announce the achievements his coalition government has made in a year.

The present government of the NC and UML was formed in a dramatic development on June 30 last year. The two big rival parties forged the rare coalition by inking a seven-point deal with amendments to the constitution, political stability and bringing the economy in the right track being key issues. Although stability was seen, all other points were forgotten. Moreover, Prime Minister Oli publicly said that the constitution amendment was not possible before 2030. As such, the present government has totally failed in its mission. Yet, PM Oli is likely to present a number of works his government did in a year in his address.

However, the public has no interest in such tall claims. His speech will surely be boring for the people as well as lawmakers. Coincidentally, he has chosen July 23, which is also Puspa Lal Memorial Day, to address the House.