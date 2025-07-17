By Pushpa Raj Pradhan

It gives us immense pleasure to announce that People’s Review has successfully completed 34 years of publication and is now entering its 35th year.

Continuing this journey, especially at a time when our core values are being undermined, has often felt like swimming against the tide. Upholding the principles of patriotism, safeguarding national interests, and promoting our national values has never been easy—especially amid increasing foreign interference and vested interests. Yet, we deliberately chose this challenging path, and we have never regretted our decision.

We believe that our work speaks louder than words. Week after week, our commitment to truth and national integrity is clearly reflected in our publication.

Our global outreach has expanded significantly since launching our online edition in 1997. Today, we update our website daily, and our digital edition is also available through platforms such as newspaperdirect.com and asianet.com.

On this special occasion, we sincerely thank all our readers, contributors, well-wishers, advertisers, and supporters. Your trust and encouragement have been the backbone of our journey, and we look forward to your continued support in the years ahead.