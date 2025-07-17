By Our Reporter

The disciplinary actions taken by the Nepali Congress against party leaders and cadres have caused a stir in the ruling Nepali Congress.

As the baton of discipline was charged only against the leaders close to Shekhar Koirala, the dissident faction has openly challenged the decision. They have warned of launching a nationwide campaign against the disciplinary actions, which they term as unlawful because the actions that should have been taken within six months were taken two and a half years after the general elections. The action was taken against the leaders who did not support the party candidates or the candidates supported by the party.

Those facing actions included Bikram Khanal of Nawalparasi, Kumar Khadka of Kaski and Bishnu Rai of Khotang, among others.

In response to the disciplinary action, the Koirala faction had already held an internal meeting in which Koirala reassured the affected leaders that justice would prevail.

“I will not let injustice happen to you,” Koirala was quoted as saying at the gathering.

Koirala expressed discontent with the disciplinary decision, saying that there had been a prior understanding with the party president and general secretaries not to proceed with such actions.

“It has now been pushed ahead despite the fact that it was agreed not to proceed,” said Koirala. “It will now be tabled at the next central committee meeting, and it must not be approved from there.”

As per the party statute, any disciplinary action comes into force only after the central committee endorses it. Congress just concluded its central committee meeting, and the next meeting is scheduled for October.

Even party general secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa has termed the disciplinary action as a 'new Kot Parva' in the party.

It seems the disciplinary action in NC will polarized the party, and if it is not sorted out in time, it could be counterproductive to the party, particularly party president Sher Bahadur Deuba's plan to become PM in June next year.

