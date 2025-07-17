Kathmandu, July 17: The Nepal-India border checkpoints in Baitadi and Darchula districts will be closed in view of the upcoming panchayat elections in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Panchayat elections are being held in the Indian state of Uttarakhand on July 24 and 28.

Chief District Officer Punya Bikram Poudel has informed that it has been decided to close the border checkpoints with India in Baitadi and Darchula keeping in mind the elections.

उनका अनुसार दार्चुलाको पुलघाट नाका जुलाई २१ (आगामी साउन ५ गते) बेलुकादेखि जुलाई २४ (साउन ८ गते) बिहानसम्म बन्द हुनेछन्। यस्तै बैतडीको झुलाघाट नाका साउन ९ गतेदेखि साउन १२ गतेसम्म बन्द रहने उनले जानकारी दिए। उक्त अवधिमा आकस्मिक रूपमा नाका खोल्नुपरेमा दुवै देशको आपसी सहमतिमा खोल्न सकिने जनाइएको छ।

According to him, the Pulghat border point in Darchula will be closed from the evening of July 21 to the morning of July 24. Similarly, he informed that the Jhulaghat border crossing in Baitadi will remain closed from July 23 and 24. It is stated that if needed to cross the border due to some urgency during this period, it can be opened with the mutual consent of both countries.

People’s News Monitoring Service.