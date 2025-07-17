Kathmandu, July 17: Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Devendra Dahal and Chinese Ambassador Chen Song have held a courtesy meeting today. The meeting held at the ministry on Thursday discussed the reconstruction of the Saffrubesi-Rasuwagadhi road and the friendship bridge at the border point, which were damaged by recent floods. During the meeting, the Chinese side expressed interest in the reconstruction of damaged roads and bridges. There has been a commitment from the Chinese side to build a temporary bridge as soon as possible at the place where the existing border bridge was constructed.

Similarly, both sides discussed other projects being constructed with Chinese assistance, such as the Tokha-Chhare tunnel route, the Hilsa-Simikot road and the Khandbari-Kimathanka road. During the discussion, Ambassador Chen said that the work of extending the Kathmandu-Chakrapath second section will start soon.

During the meeting, Minister Dahal expressed gratitude for China's support for Nepal's development. He also expressed confidence that the cooperation between Nepal and China will further deepen in the coming days.

Ministry Secretary Keshav Kumar Sharma, who participated in the discussion, said that it is expected that a temporary bridge in Rasuwabesi will be constructed before Dashain at the site of the flood-damaged border bridge. Secretary Sharma said that there was a fruitful discussion between Minister Dahal and the Chinese Ambassador.

People’s News Monitoring Service.