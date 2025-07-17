Kathmandu, July 17: Kishor Shrestha, former acting chairman of the Press Council, Nepal, and editor of the Janaaastha vernacular weekly publishing from Kathmandu, has been elected as the Vice President of the World Press Council. He was elected vice-president from the summit of the council held in Tanzania, an African country.

Shrestha had previously been the general secretary of the World Press Council. The new leadership of the council has been unanimously elected for the next three years.

David Omoyo (Kenya) has been elected as the Council President and Ali Hanserli (Cyprus) as the other Vice President of the Council.

People’s News Monitoring Service.