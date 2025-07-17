

Yet another woman died in Chhaugoth after being bitten by a poisonous snake in Kanchanpur.

Although the federal and local governments, a few years ago, launched a drive to demolish the Chhaugoth to discourage people from following the tradition, the drive remained ineffective.

It is evident from the death of Kamala Aauji Damai, 28, from Krishnapur Municipality–1 in Kanchanpur. She died after being bitten by a poisonous snake while sleeping in a chhaugoth during her period.





Chhaupad is a social evil which forces menstruating women to stay in isolated huts. Despite legal bans and awareness campaigns, this dangerous and deeply rooted belief still puts women’s lives at risk.

She was bitten by a snake on Friday night. She was taken to Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi, but she died during treatment on Saturday evening.

In the past, women have died in sheds from snakebites, cold, or lack of oxygen.

Between 2008 and 2018, 13 women died in the Achham district alone because of this practice. Similar deaths were reported from Bajura.

Nepal’s 2018 Criminal Code bans Chhaupadi, and over 1,500 huts were demolished in 2019. But due to weak enforcement and strong cultural beliefs, many women are still forced to follow it. Moreover, the evil practice previously prevalent in the hills of western Nepal has, of late, become prevalent in the Tarai districts like Kanchnapur.



After Kamala’s death, Krishnapur Municipality has ordered all Chhaupadi huts in Ward Nos. 1 to 9 to be removed within 15 days.

All ward offices have been told to inspect and demolish the huts.