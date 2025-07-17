RIO DE JANEIRO, July 15 (Xinhua) -- President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua on Tuesday met with representatives of media think tanks in Russia, Vietnam, Cuba and other countries in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

All parties had in-depth exchanges on issues such as deepening the cooperation of media think tanks in the Global South and strengthening the momentum of the Global South to reach a consensus on promoting the greater BRICS cooperation and the development of the Global South.

Fu welcomed representatives from various countries to attend the BRICS Media and Think Tank Forum, noting that China has a profound traditional friendship and a good foundation for cooperation with Russia, Vietnam, Cuba and other countries.

In the future, Xinhua is willing to work with partners from various countries to further expand cooperation areas, innovate cooperation models, coordinate closely and cooperate under the framework of multilateral mechanisms, said Fu.

Xinhua will also join hands with its partners to present a vivid narrative of international development and cooperation so as to make greater contributions to amplifying the voice of the Global South and building a more just and diverse global communication order, he said.

Mikhail Gusman, first deputy director-general of TASS Russian News Agency, said that Tass is willing to strengthen cooperation with Xinhua under the framework of multilateral mechanisms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Forum and the BRICS Media and Think Tank Forum, to jointly build a narrative system from the Global South perspective and enhance the representation and voice of developing countries in international affairs.

Alexey Nikolov, managing editor of the Russia Today (RT) TV network, said that the RT cherishes its friendly relations with Xinhua and looks forward to implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state at the height of strategic cooperation.

The RT will continue to deepen exchanges and expand cooperation with Xinhua and make positive contributions to promoting the steady development of multilateral media mechanisms and enhancing international influence, he said.

Ta Minh Tuan, vice president of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, said he was very glad to establish contact with Xinhua, and will take the forum as an opportunity to institutionalize and regularize cooperation between the two sides, make the collective voice of the Global South more resounding on the international stage, and provide enduring momentum for the steady development of the "greater BRICS cooperation."

Maryde Fernandez Lopez, deputy head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, along with the personnel in charge of several other Cuban media outlets, expressed gratitude to Xinhua for upholding the principle of objective and fair news and making an indelible contribution to spreading the true voices of Latin America.

They voiced their willingness to learn from Xinhua's experience in the application of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data.

The Cuban representatives also agreed that the renewal and updating of the relevant news cooperation agreements between the two countries will make new contributions to promoting media exchanges between Latin America and China and enhancing mutual understanding among the people.

People's News Monitoring Service.