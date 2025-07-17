

By Our Reporter

Former President Bidya Bhandari's comeback in party politics has caused a whirlpool in the UML which was until now under full control of party chairman KP Sharma Oli.

After formally renewing her party membership, the former president has also announced that she has abandoned all state facilities she was enjoying in the capacity of the former Head of State.

Widow of late Madan Bhanadri, the charismatic general secretary of the UML, who died in a mysterious road accident in 1993, Bidya Bhandari was party vice chair before she was elected President in 2015. After serving as President for seven years, she has now returned to party politics. Although her comeback does not look unusual for the party outsiders, but for a few UML leaders, including party chair KP Sharma Oli, her reentry in party politics has become a big headache. Even NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba looks unhappy with Bidya's move only because her entry could weaken Oli and cause obstruction to his road to becoming the PM for the record sixth time.

Media reports have it that Oli has already sought the help of Duba to prevent Bidya from joining active politics. By nature, both Oli and Deuba are so greedy for power that they are ready to do anything to reach or retain power. Moreover, Oli intends to reach Aryaghat as a UML chair.

As such, Bidya's entry has become a big challenge to Oli. He has already mobilised his close aides, including party general secretary Shanakr Pokhare,l to obstruct her entry into the party. But as Bidya has made all preparations, and she is backed by strong UML leaders like Ishwar Pokharel and others, Oli may not succeed in his mission to foil Bidya's plan to become party chair in the next party general convention.

Speaking at a press conference organised by Madan Bhandari Foundation on Tuesday, Bhandari said that she has already been active in the UML and hoped that the party's central committee would decide to give her particular responsibility.

Interestingly, Bhandari has initiated her activities through Madan Bhandari Foundation, through which Oli had consolidated his power, particularly in mobilising the party's sister organisation—Youth Force.

If Bhandari prevails in the party, Oli will be losing feathers, and his plan to hand over the post of the Prime Minister to Deuba could also be thwarted. This is why Oli has sought Deuba's help to prevent Bhandari's entry.

On Tuesday, she said she was hopeful that the party will hand over her a suitable responsibility.