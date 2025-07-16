The present coalition government, led by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, has completed one year in office. While Oli and his loyalists continue to boast of notable achievements, political observers and the media remain deeply skeptical. In reality, the past year has been marred by scandal after scandal — many of which the Prime Minister appears more intent on concealing than addressing.

Despite his strong public stance that he would “never see the face of corrupt individuals,” several ministers in Oli’s own cabinet have been directly implicated in corruption cases. Far from taking decisive action, the Prime Minister seems to be shielding them. The fake Bhutanese refugee scandal, which reportedly involved individuals close to Oli’s private secretariat, has conveniently been brushed aside without a proper investigation.

The government's authoritarian tendencies were laid bare during the crackdown on a peaceful assembly at Tinkune. The excessive use of force against demonstrators sparked public outrage, yet the government refused to form an independent judicial committee to investigate the incident — raising serious concerns about transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, in the widely reported visit visa scandal, both the Nepali Congress and UML have seemingly closed ranks to protect Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. He is alleged to be collecting up to five million rupees daily by facilitating the trafficking of Nepali citizens to Gulf countries, Europe, and the U.S. under the guise of visit visas for illegal employment. Despite these grave allegations, the government has taken no substantial action.

In another alarming case, an audio recording emerged of sitting Minister Rajkumar Gupta accepting a bribe of 6.8 million rupees. Yet, the Prime Minister has refrained from removing him or initiating any disciplinary proceedings.

Bribery and commission culture have become deeply entrenched within government institutions. It is widely known that public service positions are openly bought and sold, turning state mechanisms into lucrative avenues for personal enrichment. Corruption has been systematized to such an extent that public trust in governance is rapidly disintegrating.

As the 2027 general election approaches, traditional major parties are visibly losing public support. Instead of reforming, they seem focused on amassing illicit funds in preparation to buy electoral outcomes. The aggressive fundraising tactics and unchecked flow of black money suggest that these parties are preparing to secure victory — not through popular mandate, but through manipulation and misuse of power.