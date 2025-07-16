By Dinesh Maharjan

Engineer Ganesh Raj Basti, who has carved a distinct space for himself in the Nepali literary field through both literary and non-literary creations, has recently published his thirteenth work titled ‘Suktisangraha’. The word ‘Sukti’ literally means a meaningful or quotable statement, a wise saying, or a sweet and pleasant speech. This alone suggests that ‘Suktisangraha’, by author engineer Basti, is a collection of profound and worthy expressions presented to readers as thoughtful reflections.

Speaking about Suktisangraha, Professor Dr. Basudev Tripathi stated: "Essentially, a Sukti or a Sukti unit is a brief but impactful linguistic expression—very short yet profound, educational, and inspiring—delivered directly or subtly, often addressed to oneself or others. It resembles a description, dialogue, or inner monologue with a slightly dramatic undertone.