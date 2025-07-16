Kathmandu, July 16:Police have apprehended five individuals suspected of involvement in organized crime following the seizure of counterfeit Nepali currency totaling Rs 1.3 million and over 30 kilograms of a narcotic substance believed to be opium.

According to the District Police Office, Surkhet, the operation was launched after receiving a tip-off about the circulation of fake banknotes in Birendranagar Municipality. Acting on the information, authorities on Monday arrested 22-year-old Dilmaya Singh Thakuri of Jajarkot from Shanti Tole in Birendranagar-10. She was found carrying six counterfeit notes of Rs 1,000 denomination.

A subsequent search of the rented room shared by Thakuri and 33-year-old Ram Bahadur Singh, also from Jajarkot, led police to recover an additional 1,236 fake currency notes, amounting to Rs 1.236 million.

As the investigation expanded, two more suspects—Krishna Bahadur Oli (35) and Prem Bahadur BK (38) from Bheriganga Municipality in Surkhet—were arrested. During the search, police recovered 11 packets of a substance resembling opium, weighing approximately 11.372 kilograms.

The largest seizure occurred on Tuesday morning in Kohalpur, Banke. Police arrested 34-year-old Man Bahadur Sahakari, the proprietor of Janagarjan Network Pvt. Ltd. A raid on his home and office uncovered 51 counterfeit Rs 1,000 notes (worth Rs 51,000) and 15 additional packets of a sticky, opium-like substance weighing 19.3 kilograms. Authorities also confiscated various devices believed to be used in the counterfeiting process, including a Canon printer, CPU, monitor, camera, and other digital tools.

The suspects are facing charges related to drug trafficking, currency forgery, and organized criminal activities. Police say further investigations are ongoing.

People's News Monitoring Service