Kathmandu, July 16: Bhagwati Neupane, a National Assembly member who represents the CPN-UML, has been appointed as the new Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration.

President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed Neupane to the post on PM Oli’s recommendations

She was appointed to the post after the then Minister Raj Kumar Gupta, resigned following charges of bribery.

The Office of the President has stated that President Paudel appointed lawmaker Neupane to the post on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with Article 76 (9) of the Constitution.

People’s News Monitoring Service