Kathmandu, July 16: In a shocking revelation, in-vitro fertilization (IVF) clinics in Nepal have been found involved in illegal egg harvesting and profiteering, luring teenage girls with meagre payments while charging clients exorbitant fees for fertility procedures.

An investigation by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police found that clinics like Hope Fertility and Diagnostic Centre in Babarmahal and Angel Fertility Clinic in Maharajgunj were collecting eggs from underage girls, paying them only Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, while charging infertile couples as much as Rs 1.8 to 2 million per procedure.

According to police, the racket was orchestrated by senior clinic officials. Among those arrested are Dr. Swastika Sharma (44), Dr. Malini Chaudhary (44), Pratyusha Baral, and Dr. Asim Adhikari. Sharma and Chaudhary were taken into custody on Sunday. Others arrested include 24-year-old Alisa Wali (manager at Hope), 28-year-old Sakil Bhandari (manager at Angel), 20-year-old Justina Pradhan, 19-year-old Sabina Gurung (both middlewomen who brought in teen donors), and Dr. Asim Adhikari, a practicing physician at Hope.

CIB SSP Hobindra Bogati said the confessions by the suspects confirmed a long-running illegal operation. “Hope and Angel clinics have been extracting eggs from teenage girls and paying them a pittance while making millions from clients,” he said. “The investigation is ongoing, and more facts are coming to light.”

Police revealed that just last week, Hope Fertility extracted eggs from two girls under the age of 18, paying each Rs 10,000. The girls were brought in by Justina, who received Rs 50,000 in commission. Justina herself had earlier donated eggs to Hope under the alias Tina Thapa, earning Rs 35,000. Her agreement was arranged by Dr. Asim. She has reportedly brought at least six girls to Hope for egg donation.

Sabina and Sakil were responsible for recruiting and bringing Justina to Hope. Sabina also received Rs 50,000 in commission and had previously donated her own eggs at Angel Clinic, earning Rs 40,000 through Sakil. Sabina, who was introduced to the clinic through a UK-based contact, Rohisa Prajapati, is believed to have trafficked at least five girls to Hope and Angel for egg donation.

Despite these revelations, all suspects were released on bail by the Kathmandu District Court on Monday due to the absence of clear legal provisions governing egg donation in Nepal. While the law permits the banking of sperm, there is currently no regulation related to egg donation.

SSP Bogati emphasized that the nature of the offense is serious and that the investigation will continue vigorously despite the bail release. “Just because they were released on bail doesn’t mean the case is over. This is a grave issue involving the exploitation of minors,” he said.

Following the police operation, the Hope Fertility office has been shut down, and its website deactivated. However, the website still lists the names of Dr. Swastika Sharma, Dr. Malini Chaudhary, Pratyusha Baral, and Dr. Asim Adhikari—though their photographs have been removed.

Police suspect that several other IVF clinics in the Kathmandu Valley may also be involved in similar illicit activities. Investigations are currently expanding to include those establishments as well.

People’s News Monitoring Service