Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli handing over the annual report of National Security Council to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, in Kathmandu, on Friday, December 14, 2018. Photo: RSS

Kathmandu, July 16: Former President Bidya Devi Bhandari is stepping back into the political spotlight, signalling her intent to reassert influence within the CPN-UML. Speaking at a press event hosted by the Madan Bhandari Foundation, she called for institutional leadership and fair representation of grassroots cadres and emphasised that no individual should stand above the party.

“The party must operate institutionally. Fair inclusion of grassroots members is essential, and no one is greater than the party,” Bhandari remarked, hinting at her desire to act as a unifying force.

The press meet was held to announce year-long celebrations for the 75th birth anniversary of her late husband and former UML General Secretary, Madan Bhandari. However, Bhandari’s renewed political activism seems to be unsettling the party leadership. The UML establishment is reportedly considering adding provisions to the upcoming statute convention that may limit her influence.

Undeterred, Bhandari suggested she may participate in the convention. While the current party statute specifies only 10th General Convention delegates can attend, she pointed out that new members have been inducted since, implying she could still qualify.

She also noted that internal elections and conventions across party wings raise valid questions about representation, particularly whether former delegates now hold key leadership roles.

Since announcing her political comeback on June 28, Bhandari has met with leaders from various parties and independent figures. She has also publicly addressed the lingering controversy over her decision to dissolve parliament twice during her presidency.

“Those decisions still follow me,” she admitted. “But I acted based on cabinet recommendations, not external pressure. Whether those decisions were right or wrong is open to debate, but I followed the constitution.”

The foundation also unveiled a 75-member committee, led by former Bagmati Chief Minister Dormani Poudel, to organise Madan Bhandari’s diamond jubilee. Celebrations will span ideological and creative programs, culminating in a review event in 2027. An advisory committee is also in the works.

Madan Bhandari died in a suspicious jeep crash in Dasdhunga, Chitwan, on May 16, 1993—an incident that still sparks speculation.

People’s News Monitoring Service