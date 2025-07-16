By Babbler

After Hitendra Dev Shakya was appointed executive director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, succeeding Kulman Ghishing, we have been frequently experiencing load-shedding without pre-announcement.

This is not a coincidence, as we know, there was a big setting behind the scene to bring Shakya replacing Ghising. Not an odd, in the present, loottantra, personal interests dominate national interests.

10% is formal commission

There could be doubts if others would have said it; however, when a responsible leader of the ruling party, Yogesh Upadhaya, in an interview with a television channel, said that there is an established provision to pay 10% in advance to get any government project in the districts. He further described that this is an open practice to deposit the commission amount into an individual’s bank account to sanction a project from the finance minister.

In Nepali socialism, there is nothing that the taxpayers get for free of cost. Nevertheless, the taxpayers are forced to pay each and every tax without being rewarded with any kind of services.

Chhaupadi is a big shame

It is a big shame to mention that in Nepal, the womenfolk are dying from snakebite while sleeping at the Chhaupadi shelter, specially constructed to stay during the menstruation period in Western Nepal.

There is a strong belief among the families in the West Nepal that the womenfolk should not stay at home during the menstruation period. Whether it is scientifically good or bad not to stay together with the family during the menstruation period needs to be scientifically investigated. Moreover, those communist leaders, who claim about the offensive move, should speak about the connection between untouchability and the menstruation period.

Please don’t kill the womenfolk under a superstation.

A beautiful idea

Noted comedian Manoj Gajurel wrote, “If those 200 Nepali people, who have money, would construct hospital buildings, the health service could have been expanded/improved across the nation.”

Businessman Min Bahadur Gurung, owner of the Bhatbhateni Supper Market, constructed a hospital building for the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital at a cost of 95 million rupees, which is a commendable job. Those who have earned money should contribute a little to the country in the course of making Nepal great.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

How this republicanism has shaken by just speaking two words on the occasion of the birthday! A king remains the king until his last breath. The constitution doesn't recognize the king, alike it doesn’t recognize corruption and crimes!

Deepak Gyawali

Don’t weaken the house which gave you an identity. The idea of making others’ houses strong by weakening your own house is wrong. Be strong, make your home strong. It's all in your hands! What you need to do is for the good of the nation.

Chandra Bhandari

Brokers reach the Ministers’ Quarters with cash in a briefcase early morning.

Dr Sekhar Koirala

Why he (the PM) say to get married at 20 years and have three kids by 30 years? Perhaps, he said it, viewing the scarcity of population for human trafficking in the days to come!

Vijay Singh Shah

When there are only 2-4 holes and only 1-2 places that are leaking in the house, we can repair them. When the entire roof is rotten, it may collapse, the pillars may collapse, and the floor may crumble. If it so happens, the house can be demolished, and a new one should be made. Some things in the old house may work. They can be used. When a house collapses, all the people in the house will be collapsed. Let us think about it.

Tanka Dahal

Advisors and private secretaries are doing the works of the mafias instead of performing an advisory role. It is thus necessary to remove those advisors and private secretaries earliest as possible.

Netra Bikram Chand

There is a scarcity of morality; how do those who keep good governance in their hands respond? The silence of the citizens is also to be blamed for the extreme form of political corruption. It can also be used to sew large-scale piercings.

Mohana Ansari

Climate change has led to the drying up of groundwater sources due to evaporation of the rain cycle, lack of recharge in the absence of adequate rainfall, deforestation in the Chure region and excessive erosion of mounds and sand.

Ritesh

We have not only erased the history of the Shah dynasty, but if we think deeply, are we not actually weakening our own sovereign independence, nationality, geography, people, culture and Nepali identity day by day!

Suresh Acharya

Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha.