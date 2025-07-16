Kathmandu: For the first time after the launching of multi-party democracy in Nepal, the Parties in the parliament have come into open confrontation. This will have created a precedence to unique exercise in the parliamentary history of Nepal. The controversy over the agreement on water resources and the Tanakpur barrage issues have led the ruling Nepali Congress and the opposition parties to a cut throat collision in the parliament. While the opposition parties continue to attack the government, the Nepali Congress has of latest planned to resort against the opposition parties in the event of re-capture of rostrum in the Parliament. While parliament leader of UPF Mr. Lila Mani Pokhrel has charged Prime Minister Koirala as an anti-national.

The first day of the winter session of the parliament witnessed uproar with the opposition parties demanding to hold discussion parties demanding to hold discussion on the sensitive issue of the agreement on Nepal’s water resources recently concluded between Nepal and India. The Minister of state for Water Resources had earlier informed the house that a report on the agreement will be presented in the parliament on 28th of February.

People’s Review, 2 March 1992.