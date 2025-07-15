By Narayan Prasad Mishra

The moral character of a society defines the quality of its politics. Where integrity, honesty, and social responsibility are respected, political life reflects those values. But when morality is abandoned or weakened, politics becomes a platform for greed, corruption, and criminality. Today, Nepal and India are living examples of this reality, where politics has become increasingly immoral because society itself has grown morally indifferent. This disease has spread even in the USA, where moral values are of great value in politics and where even the powerful President was impeached and removed.

In a healthy democracy, voters reject those tainted by corruption and crime. But when moral standards decline, even murderers, thieves, and fraudsters can win elections. People vote not based on ethics, vision, or public service but on caste, cash, and connections. As a result, political parties openly recruit gangsters, black-marketers, and corrupt business people into their folds, seeking money and muscle rather than merit and morality.





Nepal’s political history in the past few decades offers numerous disturbing examples. Known criminals like “Chari” and “Ghaite” were not just tolerated but embraced by major political parties. They were not hidden figures operating in the shadows. They were public criminals, and yet they found a welcome home in the very institutions meant to represent the people. When criminals are glorified as leaders, politics becomes a business of exploitation, not service.

This dangerous morale decline has given rise to widespread mismanagement and failed governance. Corruption has infected nearly every institution. The state is overwhelmed by an endless wave of scandals and scams. From the Fake Bhutanese Refugee Scam, where desperate citizens were exploited by powerful politicians and officials, to the Tribhuvan International Airport Visit Visa Scam, where the nation’s international reputation was compromised for bribes—these events reflect a system without shame.





Equally appalling is the Cooperatives Scam, where powerful politicians and their allies looted the hard-earned savings of ordinary citizens, money saved by working people with hopes of security and dignity. Instead of being protected, they were robbed by the very leaders who claim to speak for them. These are not isolated incidents; they are symptoms of a deep moral disease.



This erosion of ethics has resulted in tragic consequences: mass unemployment, a shattered economy, and an entire generation of youth with no hope at home. As a result, Nepal faces a national exodus—thousands of educated, skilled, and energetic young men and women leave the country every day in search of dignity and opportunity. They have lost faith in a political system that only offers favoritism, nepotism, and party-based appointments.





When the country’s youth become migrant laborers, and its leaders become millionaires, something is fundamentally broken. When qualified professionals are sidelined while unqualified loyalists climb to power, the foundations of society begin to crack. When morality is no longer a requirement for leadership, corruption becomes the default mode of governance.





But this did not happen overnight. It is not only the fault of corrupt politicians. It is also the failure of society to uphold morality as a standard. When voters repeatedly elect dishonest candidates, they legitimize immorality. When citizens remain silent in the face of injustice, they allow the decay to spread. We cannot expect clean governance from a dirty moral landscape.





Nepal does not just need new leaders—it needs a moral awakening. We must rebuild our collective conscience. Families must raise children who understand the value of honesty. Schools must teach civic ethics, not just career skills. Communities must stand together to resist corruption. Above all, voters must use their power not only to elect representatives but also to defend the values that give democracy its meaning.





There is still hope. A new Nepal is possible—but only if it is built on the foundation of morality. If the people demand ethical leadership and reject those who mock justice, the political culture will be forced to change. Until then, we must remember: Moralless politics is not the disease—it is the symptom. The real illness lies in the hearts of those who have forgotten the value of morality.





