Kathmandu, July 15: Nepali Congress leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala has claimed that middlemen leave briefcases full of bribes at ministers’ official residences.

“This seems to be the norm here,” Koirala wrote on Facebook, adding, “Middlemen arrive early in the morning and drop off bribe-laden briefcases at ministerial quarters. And when evidence is gathered against them, instead of being dismissed, they sweet-talk the Prime Minister and continue attending Cabinet meetings.”

He also took aim at both the opposition and his own party, the Nepali Congress, a coalition partner in the government.

Dr. Koirala wrote, “In Parliament, the opposition makes ritualistic demands for resignation, while we—the Nepali Congress, a coalition partner—have become silent spectators.”

People’s News Monitoring Service