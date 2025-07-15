Kathmandu, July 15: The executive committee meeting of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) Nepal, led by Upendra Yadav, held on 7 and 8 Asar, concluded that the government led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had completely failed. As the government nears its one-year mark, JSP Nepal, a supporting party, has given clear signals that it may withdraw its support to PM Oli.

JSP Nepal attributed the government’s failure to several issues, including its inability to curb corruption, ensure good governance, amend the constitution, and improve the economy. Back in Saun, the executive committee had directed the party’s parliamentary wing to reconsider its support for Oli’s government. Following that decision, JSP leaders remarked that “there is no point in clinging to power,” and expressed an intention to withdraw what they called "unjustifiable" support.

However, based on the executive committee’s directive, party chair Upendra Yadav did not convene a meeting of the parliamentary party. As Yadav, also the leader of the parliamentary party, failed to call the meeting, no formal decision could be made on withdrawing support. Despite not calling a meeting for three weeks, Yadav participated in a meeting on Monday with the two main ruling parties — Nepali Congress and CPN-UML — accompanied by Senior Vice President Rajkishor Yadav. The discussion continued late into the night with Prime Minister Oli, Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, and other leaders.

This meeting among the three parties appeared to temporarily ease JSP Nepal’s threat to withdraw its support. According to leaders, the primary focus of the discussion was the Land Bill. JSP Nepal has expressed dissatisfaction with the provisions included in the bill, even though it was reintroduced as a bill after the original ordinance was halted.

JSP Nepal believes that the “Bill to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to Land” does not effectively address the problems of landless and squatter communities. The Madhes-based parties also held a joint meeting to form a common stance on the bill. They concluded that the bill encroaches on the provinces’ rights to manage land and maintain land records.

Even Congress, a key coalition partner, is dissatisfied with some provisions in the Land Bill. Over a dozen Congress lawmakers have submitted amendment proposals, and the party has insisted that the bill be removed from the parliamentary agenda until further deliberation. It was removed from the initial agenda of the House meeting on 25 Asar due to Congress’s firm stance. Congress MPs are demanding that the bill be sent to a parliamentary committee for further discussion.

JSP Nepal has opposed the Land Bill from its ordinance stage. When the party refused to support the ordinance in the National Assembly, the government withdrew it and introduced it as a bill instead.

Aware that JSP Nepal's support is crucial to pass the bill in the 59-member National Assembly, ruling parties Congress and UML have initiated talks to retain the party’s backing. The Assembly comprises 17 Maoist Centre members, 16 from Congress, 10 from UML, 8 from Unified Socialist, 3 from JSP Nepal, and one each from LSP and Rastriya Janamorcha, along with 3 nominated members. A majority requires 30 votes, and the coalition could secure that with the support of Congress (16), UML (10), JSP Nepal (3), and LSP (1). JSP Nepal also has five MPs in the House of Representatives.

In an attempt to address both Congress’s dissatisfaction and JSP Nepal’s demands, the three parties are now pursuing a middle path. During Monday night’s meeting, Congress President Deuba proposed forming a task force to resolve the contentious issues in the Land Bill — a suggestion that is now being acted upon.

While Congress and UML claim their dialogue with JSP Nepal is progressing positively, JSP Nepal itself denies any meaningful progress has been made. Party spokesperson Manish Suman stated that relations with the ruling coalition remain unchanged and unimproved. He emphasized that if JSP Nepal is to continue supporting the government, it must be provided with a clear roadmap.

According to Suman, an environment of trust can only be established if the government commits to rewriting the Land Bill and addressing key issues such as corruption control, good governance, constitutional amendments, and economic reforms.