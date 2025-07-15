Kathmandu, July 15: Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, who is being criticized for not performing well, is willing to reshuffle the coalition government led by him.

In this connection, a tripartite meeting was held at the Baluatar residence of the PM on Monday.

Upendra Yadav, chairman of the Janata Samajwadi Party, was also invited to Monday’s meeting. During discussions, PM Oli asked Upendra Yadav to join and support the government.

Yadav demanded the Deputy Prime Minister and an attractive ministerial portfolio, which Oli and Sher Bahadur Deuba agreed.

Highly placed sources said that Yadav has agreed to hand over the leadership of the Madhesh Provincial government to the Nepali Congress if he gets the post of Deputy Prime Minister.

Along with this, the JSP will also participate in the Lumbini Provincial government. Similarly, discussions have also been held on bringing the Nagorik Unmukti Party (NUP), of which Resham Chaudhary is the patron, into the government by giving it a ministry.

PM Oli, Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, JSP President Upendra Yadav, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel, General Secretary Shankar Pokharel, Nepali Congress leader and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Prime Minister's Chief Adviser Bishnu Prasad Rimal and JSP leader Rajkishore Yadav attended the meeting.

The latest development indicates a reshuffle in the government shortly.

