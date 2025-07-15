Kathmandu, June 15: The Cabinet meeting held on Monday has formed an investigation committee to look into the competence and performance of Sharad Ojha, the Chairperson of the Nepal Insurance Authority. A minister informed that a three-member committee has been formed under the leadership of former Justice Krishna Giri.

The other two members of the committee are Kapildev Oli and Jeevan Prakash Sitoula. With the formation of the investigation committee, Ojha has been automatically relieved from his position.

According to Sub-section 3 of Section 12 of the Insurance Act 2079 (2022), the formation of an investigation committee against the chairperson or member results in their automatic suspension.

The Cabinet formed the investigation committee with the intent of removing Ojha from his position. As per Clause (c) of Sub-section 1 of Section 12 of the Act, the government of Nepal can dismiss the chairperson or a member based on misconduct, lack of competence, or failure to fulfill official duties.

Furthermore, Sub-section 2 of the same section provides that if the government needs to remove the chairperson or a member, it can form a three-member investigation committee chaired by a former High Court judge. The minister stated that the government has formed the committee accordingly.

A writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against Ojha, accusing him of presenting forged documents to obtain his appointment as Chairperson of the Insurance Authority. Additionally, sources at the Ministry of Finance have informed that the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) is also investigating the matter.

It is against this background that the government has initiated the process of dismissing Ojha. The government had appointed him as Chairperson of the Authority on Falgun 12 (February 24).

People’s News Monitoring Service