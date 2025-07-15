By Ratna Sansar Shrestha, fca

Nepal's economy is currently facing significant challenges due to recessionary pressures. The economy shows signs of a demand-side recession, with declining household consumption, which is mainly due to a decrease in consumers’ purchasing power. While Nepal is not in a technical recession (defined by two consecutive quarters of negative growth), its economy exhibits recessionary traits—weak demand, low investment, etc.

External Macro-economic Indicators

However, Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has reported that a number of macroeconomic indicators of the country have improved as of mid-June this year amid ongoing concerns for the country’s worsening economic condition. The reported improvement was basically centered on the improvement of balance of payment position, fueled mainly by an increase in the inflow of remittances, not, for example, by an increase in production resulting in import substitution and an increase in exports, hence trade surplus. The foreign exchange reserves had increased by 22.2 percent to US $18.65 billion compared to US $15.27 billion last fiscal year.

The monetary policy for the fiscal year 2024/25 aimed to maintain foreign exchange reserves sufficient to cover at least 7 months of imports of goods and services, but the actual foreign exchange reserve as of mid-June 2025 is sufficient to cover 14.7 months of imports of goods and services. In the meantime, Nepal’s banks and financial (BFIs) institutions are holding around Rs 869 billion in investable funds, equivalent to US $6.34 billion. It so happened because credit expansion remained sluggish, which started to destabilize the financial system.

These, however, do not prove that macroeconomy has actually improved. On the contrary, NRB holding a huge amount of idle foreign exchange reserve and BFI’s saddled with a huge amount of investible funds is manifestation of Nepal’s economy being sick. Like a malnourished person that has huge stomach due to fluid retention (edema), while the rest of the body is emaciated with thin limbs and a visible ribcage, Nepal’s economy has retained huge amount of fluid in its stomach in the form of unnecessarily huge amount of foreign exchange reserve with NRB and huge amount of investible fund in BFIs, while rest of the economic sectors are emaciated.

Idle foreign exchange reserve is the result of inflow of remittance in huge quantities, which was US $11.25 billion during 11 months of the current fiscal year. It was US $9.98 billion during the same period last year. However, GoN has failed to put most of the remittance entering Nepal to productive use. Many countries like South Korea have achieved economic prosperity by putting remittance to productive uses.

Internal Macro-economic Indicators

The euphoria due to the improvement of external macroeconomic indicators of the country is misplaced, as explained above. In reality, the external macroeconomic indicators are symptoms of the sickness of the economy as pointed out above. If the internal macroeconomic indicators had also improved in tandem with external macroeconomic indicators, then the health of the economy would have been sound and robust, which is not the case at all. A comparative study of internal macro-economic indicators in half a century in the past is made in the following lines.

Contribution of the industry sector in GDP: The industry sector is considered to be the backbone of a country's economy, and the contribution of the industry sector to Nepal's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 18.4 percent in the last decade under the Panchayat system, abolished in April 1990. However, the contribution of the industry sector to Nepal's GDP is projected to have shrunk to 12 percent in 2024/25 and mentioned in the budget speech for 2025/26, which has been declining steadily. It was 14.24 percent in 2021/22, which had gradually decreased to 13.6 percent in 2022/23 and to 13 percent in 2023/24. In a robust economy the contribution of the industry sector to GDP gradually increases. Therefore, this is a clear indication that Nepal’s economy is gradually becoming sick.

Because of it, unemployment is rampant and people are forced to seek employment abroad. It is estimated that about 6 million are employed in third countries (which is recorded) and about 4 million in India that are unrecorded. That is about one-third of the total population works for other countries. No economy has flourished by exporting human resources akin to exporting raw materials and energy.

In order to put the importance of the contribution of the industrial sector to GDP in proper perspective, a comparison is warranted with a few South Asian countries. It was 27.62 percent in India, 37.95 percent in Bangladesh and 25.59 percent in Sri Lanka. The reason the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee Bangladesh in August 2024 was not because of the economic crisis; she had to escape due to public anger related to reservation. The economy there was strong. However, the reason behind the then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family having to run away from Sri Lanka in July 2022 was definitely related to economic problems – a severe liquidity crisis. However, since the Sri Lankan industry sector – the backbone of the economy - is strong, the liquidity crisis is gradually getting resolved. Most people in Nepal tend to compare with Bhutan, but are unaware of the fact that the contribution of the industrial sector to the GDP of Bhutan is 49.96 percent. All the countries discussed have multiparty democracy.

Trade deficit: Nepal's other internal macro-economic indicators are too not encouraging. They have been declining steadily. In the last decade of the Panchayat era, the average trade deficit was only 12 percent on average. However, in the first decade of multiparty democracy it increased to 17.1 percent on average. It slightly improved to 16.6 percent on average during a decade of Maoist insurgency. Unfortunately, it further deteriorated in the decade after Nepal became a republic in May 2008 to 27.5 percent on average. After the implementation of federal structure, the trade deficit further rose to 29.5 percent on average till last year.

It indicates that Nepal was relatively self-reliant during the last decade of the Panchayat system and after its abolition, her dependence on imports gradually rose with each change of political system.

Capital expenditure: During the last decade of the Panchayat system average capital expenditure was 67.2 percent. It took a nose drive in the first decade of multiparty democracy with a constitutional monarchy to 56.9 percent on average. The decade of Maoist insurgency took its toll on capital expenditure, and it fell to 30.7 percent on average. It further fell in the decade after Nepal’s monarchy was abolished in May 2008; it declined to 23.7 percent on average. It worsened with the implementation of federalism, and it stood at 17 percent on average till last year.

Another reason behind rampant unemployment is the contraction of capital expenditure by 50 percentage points compared with the last decade of the Panchayat system. Higher proportion of capital expenditure would have resulted in additional job creation, consumption of construction materials would have increased, and the construction material industry would have operated at higher capacity, creating more jobs further, and the economy would also have thrived.

Average tax burden: The average tax burden on the people was 8.7 percent in the last decade of the Panchayat system. However, during the first decade of multiparty democracy (1990-2000) it rose to 10.1 percent. It further rose to 11.9 percent during the decade of Maoist insurgency. The tax burden rose to 17.1 percent on average during the first decade of Nepal becoming a republic. It worsened after 7 provinces were created and rose to 20 percent on average till last year.

The combined impact of all these indicators put together has drastically reduced the purchasing power of the people on average, which is the base of all economic problems. However, both the fiscal policy of GoN and monetary policy of NRB has failed to address this since the abolition of the Panchayat system. The Covid19 and lockdowns enforced to contain the endemic did exacerbate the economic problem, alleviation of which required GoN to come up with a stimulus package, which did not materialized.

Potential Risks

BFIs are under pressure due to rising non-performing loans (NPL) and the accumulation of non-banking assets (NBA). Moreover, the number of blacklisted borrowers is also growing. According to the record of NRB, NPL of BFIs has reached 5.24 percent on average now, up from 3.98 percent a year ago. Additionally, BFIs have been rescheduling outstanding loans in order to control NPL. Rescheduling is not a solution to the problem, but rather a way to sidestep it, which only complicates it further. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has unofficially estimated the NPL to be about 15 percent.

Moreover, BFIs have also accumulated a huge amount of non-banking assets (NBA) – amounting to Rs 45.7 billion – which are assets mortgaged by the borrowers and seized by the banks upon failure of the borrower to repay the loans. BFIs are required to dispose of the NBA within a timeframe by auctioning them. However, due to lack of demand in the real estate market, BFIs have failed to dispose of them.

In the current situation, if BFIs were to attempt to reduce NPL and NBA significantly, the real estate market could collapse, and this calls for intervention on the part of state machinery. But the state machinery is highly unlikely to even raise a finger based on the track record so far.

Corruption

Transparency International (TI) reported in January 2025 that Nepal's score on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) had decreased, indicating a worsening perception of corruption. Specifically, Nepal's score dropped by one point to 34, and its rank slipped to 107 out of 180 countries.

Moreover, Nepal is currently on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. This means the country is under increased monitoring due to deficiencies in its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing frameworks. Nepal was previously on the grey list from 2008 to 2014 and has now been added back due to ongoing concerns. It is due to the failure to prosecute certain politicians and bureaucrats in corruption cases. As a general rule, important politicians and bureaucrats enjoy immunity under the cover of policy decisions. No action is taken against the prime ministers, ministers, high-level bureaucrats, etc. who are involved in corrupt practices.

Nepal has been placed on the grey list one two grounds: (1) for failure to promulgate effective laws to control corruption and black money and (2) for failure to implement the laws effectively. However, if effective laws to control corruption and black money are to be promulgated and implemented effectively, most of the current top politicians and bureaucrats will end up behind bars. That is why the state machinery is indifferent towards this. But due to such indifference, the risk of Nepal being demoted to the black list has increased.

Politicians and bureaucrats

A huge number of countries in the world have multiparty democracy and some have monarchy and most do not. But the politicians and bureaucrats of most of those countries are not as corrupt as in Nepal and nor are they indifferent to the economic problems of their respective countries.

For some strange reason most politicians and bureaucrats of Nepal for last 35 years have not only been corrupt but also indifferent towards the poor economic state Nepal’s. One could only wonder why!

Conclusion

Panchayat system was abolished due to a pro-democracy uprising against it by political parties in April 1990, in the middle of an economic blockade imposed by India for no rhyme or reason. From the above discussion, it becomes clear that Nepal’s economy was in a lot better shape during the last decade of the Panchayat system and has gradually worsened with the abolition of Panchayat system and introduction of multiparty democracy in its various incarnations: (1) multiparty democracy with constitutional monarchy, (2) declaration of republic after abolition of monarchy and (3) implementation of federal structure. More than 100 countries do not have a monarchical system of governance and their economies have not deteriorated like that of Nepal. Neighboring Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka etc. are too republics with multiparty democracy and their economy is in a lot better shape than that of Nepal. With respect to the excuse of COVID-19 and lockdown trotted out by Nepal’s politicians and bureaucrats, those countries too did suffer from it massively, but have rebounded already.

Therefore, the problem lies with Nepal’s most of the politicians and bureaucrats that are corrupt, and they are neither nationalist nor patriotic. In Nepal’s political system, politicians get elected as parliamentarians by spending a huge amount of money, come to power (become minister) by investing even larger amounts of money, and while in power they busy themselves in illegally recovering many times the investment they had made to get elected and to come to power. In other words, becoming a minister is not about formulating the country's policy to lead the country to prosperity and running the country's daily administration, but rather, one has to become a minister to recover the investment made to be elected and so forth.

The only way out of this vicious cycle is to change the governance system, under which the parliamentarians would be limited to legislative work, and not participate in the functions of the executive branch of the government by becoming ministers. Experts in the relevant subjects, that are not parliamentarians, must be appointed as ministers to avoid conflict of interest situations between legislature and executive. The parallel can be drawn from the fact that justices do not get involved in legislative work, nor do they join the executive branch as ministers. If this system is to be put in place, corruption and black money would come under effective control and Nepal can get out of the grey list with ease.

Let’s collectively hope that the deterioration of the economy has hit the nadir by now and the only way is upwards. Also hope that Nepal’s politicians were not cursed by the motherland for launching pro-democracy uprising against the Panchayat system in April 1990, while Nepal was suffering tremendously from the economic blockade imposed by inimical India since March 1989.

Incidentally, the author does not believe in dynastic rule of a particular family and nor does he advocate absolute monarchy. The author is also not an apologist for the Panchayat system and therefore did not intend to glorify the Panchayat system by publishing this article.

Finally, let us all collectively pray that such a day is not on the anvil when Nepal’s corrupt politicians and bureaucrats are forced to flee the country like in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, etc.