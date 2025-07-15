Kathmandu, July 15: The officials of Louisiana Tech University in the USA announced the passing of two Nepali students in a road accident. According to the university sources, two additional students were also injured in the accident.

On July 13, 2025, shortly before 9:00 PM, Louisiana State Police Troop F found a fatal single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 just west of Louisiana Highway 507. The crash claimed the lives of 22-year-old Rajan Yadav of Nepal and 20-year-old Rojin Oli of Nepal, sources at the state police department claimed.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2010 Honda Accord, driven by Yadav, was traveling east on U.S. Highway 80 during a heavy rainstorm. For reasons still under investigation, the Honda traveled off the right side of the road before striking a tree and becoming engulfed in flames.

Yadav and Oli were pronounced dead at the scene. Restraint use is unknown. Two additional passengers in the Honda were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The investigation into the crash is now going on.

People’s News Monitoring Service