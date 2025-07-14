Kathmandu, July 14: Police intervened after students in school uniforms were forced to participate in the protest. On Monday, the All Revolutionary Party, which is close to the NCP-Majority, participated in the protest at Maitighar by involving students from various schools and campuses.

A scuffle broke out after the police refused to send the participants home despite being asked to do so in school uniform. The police have also arrested eight students.

People's News Monitoring Service.