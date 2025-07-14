Home Minister directs investigation into issues other than government delegation's visit to Spain

Kathmandu, July 14: Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has directed an impartial investigation into the fact that individuals other than the government delegation attended Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit to Spain.

Minister Lekhak on Monday morning gave necessary instructions to Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Duwadi and Inspector General of Nepal Police (IGP) Deepak Thapa to conduct an investigation on those visited to Spain and didn’t return home.

He said, "Apart from the Prime Minister's official delegation, who went to Spain? I have instructed to investigate the procedure and through which organization they participated in the visit to Spain. An investigation will also be conducted into who arranged the visit visa."

It is learnt that above 50 individuals left for Spain to attend the same event that our PM had attended but have not returned home.

Different NGOs had processed visa for their travel, reports state.

People’s News Monitoring Service.