Kathmandu, July 14: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel is hosting a high-level 14-member delegation from Nepal, on an official visit to Israel from 12-18 July, in conjunction with Muni Expo 2025, the flagship annual event of the Federation of Local Governments of Israel, taking place from 15-17 July. This is the first time such a delegation- comprising senior officials responsible for Policy & Planning from Nepal’s Ministry of Urban Development, National Planning Commission, as well as mayors from various municipalities, will participate in a focused program on municipal innovation and urban resilience

Muni Expo, Israel’s largest and most significant event of its kind, brings together mayors, municipal leaders and policy makers from around the globe. This year’s theme, “Local Compass,” will explore key issues such as crisis response, local-national coordination, and combating antisemitism. Delegates will interact with over 150 Israeli and international companies and startups, gain insights into innovative and groundbreaking municipal projects, and build global partnerships.

In addition to attending the Muni Expo, the Nepali delegation will visit several key sites and institutions including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv- Jaffa, Yad Vashem- The World Holocaust Remembrance Center, Shafdan Wastewater Treatment Facility, Municipal Innovation Center, and the Police Station in Sderot. These visits aim to provide first-hand exposure to Israel’s advanced urban management technologies and innovative infrastructure solutions. The delegation will also visit the Nova festival site, where on October 7, 2023, the Hamas terrorist group carried out a brutal attack killing hundreds of innocent people. Hamas terrorists also murdered 10 Nepali nationals on the same day in Kibbutz Alumim. Hamas and other terror groups still hold 50 hostages, among them Bipin Joshi.

