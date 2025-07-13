Gufadanda (Sindhupalchok), July 13: Editors' Society Nepal (ESON), also known as Sampadak Samaj, Nepal, organized a hiking and interaction program on Saturday at Gufadanda in Sindhupalchok, intending to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Speaking at the event, Melamchi Municipality Mayor Aitman Tamang stated that the local government is actively engaged in promoting Gufadanda to the best of its ability. He highlighted that the natural greenery and the majestic Himalayan range visible from the site add to its captivating charm.

Mayor Tamang lamented that ministers from the federal and provincial governments visit the area frequently but would not do concrete things, such as releasing funds, for the development of this area as a major tourist attraction of the district

After the hike, Ward No. 9 Chairperson Kirandeep Khadka shared that the area is being envisioned as a prime tourist destination and a national heritage site, with plans to establish a climate research center. He added that the locally run homestays, operated with community resources, are awaiting further promotion.

General Secretary of Editor Society Nepal, Shyam Dotel, emphasized that the impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly evident in the area. He clarified that the society organized the hike, including journalists, to raise awareness and foster collaboration in environmental conservation. He stressed the importance of promoting local products and cuisine as part of regional identity.

President of the Federation of Nepali Journalists, Sindhupalchok, Dhruba Dangal, reaffirmed the journalists’ commitment to supporting the development and prosperity of the region.

More than 100 journalists from Kathmandu, including the patron of ESON, Kiran Vaidya; Editor-in-Chief of Gorkhapatra Daily, Junar Babu Basnet; and senior journalist Tirtha Koirala, participated in the hike. The journalists were also formally welcomed and honored by Ramesh Sthapit, Mayor of Shankharapur Municipality.

