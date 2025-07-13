Kathmandu, July 13: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is currently conducting a nationwide signature campaign.

According to the party, this campaign has also been extended abroad, including to countries like Israel and South Korea.

Sharing photos of the campaign on social media, the RSP has provided updates about its progress.

The party launched the campaign in the first week of Asar, claiming that its president, Rabi Lamichhane, is being targeted with a political vendetta.

Marking the party's founding day, the RSP organized a program at Maitighar, Kathmandu, where it formally initiated the signature drive, asserting that Lamichhane is a victim of political retaliation.

