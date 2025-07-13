Kathmandu, July 13: President Ramchandra Paudel has expressed his condolences on the passing of former Election Commissioner and senior journalist Ila Sharma.

Sharma passed away on Saturday due to cardiac arrest. In a statement, the President’s Office said that President Paudel paid tribute to Sharma, recalling her notable contribution to Nepali society through journalism.

He also acknowledged her leadership as the head of the High-Level Legal Drafting and Political Affairs Committee responsible for preparing drafts of election laws, regulations, and directives during her tenure as Election Commissioner.

Coming from a journalism background, Sharma served as an election commissioner from 2069 BS to the end of Falgun 2075 BS.

President Paudel also expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family and wished eternal peace for Sharma’s departed soul, according to his secretariat.

Foreign Minister expresses grief

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has expressed grief over the demise of former Election Commissioner (EC) and former journalist Ila Sharma, who passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday.

Taking to Facebook on Saturday, Minister Rana said she was deeply saddened to lose a true friend.

“I am deeply shocked by the untimely demise of former Election Commissioner Ila Sharma,” she wrote. “I extend my heartfelt tribute to her and pray for the peace of her soul. I also express my deepest condolences to her entire family during this difficult time. It pains me greatly to lose a true friend who had been actively involved in Nepali journalism and the empowerment of women.”

Sharma passed away on Saturday evening at Norvic Hospital. She is survived by two daughters.

People's News Monitoring Service