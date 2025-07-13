Kathmandu, July 13: Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has unveiled a budget of NPR 25.76 billion (25 billion, 764.3 million, and 41 thousand rupees).

Deputy Mayor Sunita Dangol presented the budget during the first meeting of the 17th municipal assembly held on Sunday. Of the total amount, NPR 25.11 billion is estimated to be spent from the consolidated fund, while NPR 650 million will be covered through other external expenditures.

Before the budget announcement, Mayor Balen Shah had presented the city's policies and programs.

Although the constitution mandates local levels to announce their budgets by the 10th of Asar (June–July), internal disputes within the Kathmandu Metropolitan City led to the delay.

Deputy Mayor Dangol also issued an apology for the delay in bringing the budget.

People's News Monitoring Service