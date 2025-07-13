Kathmandu, July 13: Top leaders of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), including office bearers, have united to challenge party Chairperson Rajendra Lingden.

Tensions escalated after Lingden removed two key officials from their positions amid accusations that he was weakening the ongoing campaign for the restoration of the monarchy.

On Wednesday, July 9, Lingden appointed a new head of the party's Central Disciplinary Committee and stripped party spokesperson Sagun Sundar Lawati of his responsibilities. The internal dispute intensified following the publication of these decisions.

A meeting held on Saturday at the residence of General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana concluded that party representatives would visit the Election Commission today to raise concerns over violations of party rules and procedures.

Lingden had dismissed Nawaraj Subedi from the chairmanship of the Disciplinary Committee and appointed Karki in his place. Subedi, who had expressed readiness to leave the party and join the monarchy restoration campaign in the streets—based on suggestions from party supporters—was removed on that basis, according to the Lingden faction.

“A decision was made to relieve him of his duties since he acted against the party's interest and had also declared that he was no longer even a general member of the party. However, he is welcome to remain active in the party if he wishes,” said a leader close to Lingden.

RPP spokesperson Mohan Shrestha also wrote on social media that Subedi had already declared his exit from RPP on Chaitra 4, and hence it was unnecessary for him to continue asserting party affiliation before the Election Commission.

Assistant General Secretary Rishiraj Devkota, who also attended Saturday’s meeting, stated that there had been breaches of the party’s internal rules, prompting the decision to approach the Election Commission. He added that after Subedi was urged not to relinquish his role and two separate meetings had been held at senior leader Prakash Chandra Lohani’s residence.