Kathmandu, July 13: Former election commissioner Ila Sharma passed away on Saturday at the age of 59.

She suddenly collapsed while having a conversation with a friend at her Kathmandu residence, sources said. She died of cardiac arrest at Norvic Hospital.

"She had no previous history of heart disease but was diabetic and had an acute frozen shoulder," sources added. Sharma was the election commissioner of Nepal between 2013 and 2019.

She also worked at the Rising Nepal daily, a sister publication of the Gorkhapatra Daily, for about a decade and was a Chevening scholar.

She had a double LLM from Hull University in the UK and Kathmandu University.

People’s News Monitoring Service