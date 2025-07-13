Kathmandu, July 13: The 212th birth anniversary of Adikavi (pioneer poet) Bhanubhakta Acharya of Nepali literature is celebrated today by organizing various programs in different parts of the country and abroad.

Bhanubhakta has done a great service to the Nepali people by presenting the 'Ramayana' with the biography of King Rama of Ayodhya written in Sanskrit. The Ramayana, written by him, is still recited in rhythm in the homes of the Nepalis.

Adikavi Bhanubhakta united Nepal through language, literature and culture, whereas King Prithivi Narayan Shah the Great presented modern and greater Nepal to us. "Bhanubhakta, who was born in the village of Chundhiramgha on Asar 29, 1871 BS, was inspired to write the Ramayana in Nepali by a common grasshopper who preached that "one should earn a name by doing good deeds after birth."

