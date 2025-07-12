Kathmandu, July 11: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged citizens to marry at the appropriate age and have children on time, warning that without balanced population growth alongside development, human existence itself could be at risk.

Speaking at the launch of the National Population Policy 2025 on World Population Day in Kathmandu, PM Oli stressed that development and population growth must progress together. He called reproduction a civic duty, stating, “Without people, there is no nation or Earth. We must adopt the right policies to safeguard humanity’s future.”

Criticising global contradictions, he said, “We talk about population issues while also building weapons of mass destruction. If this continues, humanity’s survival is in danger.”

Oli reminded the public of the legal marriage age of 20 and recommended having three children by the age of 30, cautioning against cultural messages that promote delaying family life. He also expressed concern that campaigns discouraging large families have led many to remain childless, contributing to population decline even in developed countries. He urged all stakeholders to implement the new policy effectively to avoid demographic imbalance.

