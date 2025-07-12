Kathmandu, July 12: Sabita Pandey, a noted journalist in Ilam, is being rewarded with the late Jasuda Memorial Award this year.

The Award is being handed over to Pandey amidst a function being organized on the occasion of the Bhanu Jayenti this year in Ilam Municipality on Sunday, July 12.

Pandey started her journalism career with the Nepalvani FM in Ilam 18 years ago.

Pandey is also active in the print media and Online media.

Pandey is presenting radio programs focusing on issues related to women, Dalit and backwards communities.

She has been working as a correspondent for Radio Nepal since 2072 BS. She serves as the executive editor of the online news portal <nigrani.com>.

She has been working as a program producer and presenter at Radio Nepal. In the past, she also worked for the Ilam Express Daily, Hasna Magazine, and Makalu Television.

She conducted research work on Ilam's leading women activists Saraswati Rai, Bishnu Dahal and Jasuda Khaki’s contributions. She was the first female president of the Nepal Press Union (NPU).

For the past seven years, the award, established in memory of noted journalist and literary figure, the late Jasuda Khaki Pradhan, has been distributed to local journalists and literary personalities from Ilam and nearby areas. The late Jasuda Pradhan, born in Ilam, was the managing editor of the People's Review Weekly and Samrachana vernacular weekly publishing from Kathmandu.

People’s News Monitoring Service.