Photo courtesy: Sharachchandra Bhandary, RSS

Kathmandu, 12 July: The 98th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was observed in Kathmandu amidst a function hosted by the Chinese Embassy here on Friday, July 11.

Chief of Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel attended the function as the chief guest. Addressing the event, General Sigdel said that Nepal-China relations are very cordial and based on the principles of Panchasheel.

He cited excellent relations between the Nepal Army and the PLA of China.

CoAS Sigdel lauded the PLA’s support during the post-2015 mega earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defence Attaché of the Embassy, Senior Colonel Lyu Guozheng said that cooperation between the two military forces continues in the form of joint military exercises and collaboration on matters of mutual interest and concern.

Chinese Ambassador Chen Song opined that the PLA stands against authoritarianism and is guided by the principles of peace and the vision of building a collective future. The Ambassador expressed the commitment that he would focus on utilizing his remaining tenure as ambassador in Nepal to further strengthen Nepal-China friendly relations.

