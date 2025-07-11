Kathmandu, July 11: The World Population Day, 2025, is being marked across the world today (Friday) by organizing different programs and sensitizing the population to related issues. The theme of this year's World Population Day is "Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world,” which reaffirms the promise of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development, according to the United Nations.

In his message today, the UN Secretary General António Guterres has stated that many young people today face economic uncertainty, gender inequality, health challenges, the climate crisis and conflict, and still, they are leading—with courage, conscience and clarity.

"And they are calling for systems that uphold their rights and support their choices. I urge countries to invest in policies that ensure education, healthcare, decent work, and the full protection of their reproductive rights."

The UN Secretary General stated that on this Population Day, the world celebrates the potential and promise of the largest youth generation ever, as they are not only shaping our future, they are demanding one that is just, inclusive, and sustainable.

"It took hundreds of thousands of years for the world population to grow to 1 billion, then in just another 200 years or so, it grew sevenfold. In 2011, the global population reached the 7 billion mark; it stands at almost 7.9 billion in 2021, and it's expected to grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.9 billion in 2100," according to the UN.

Young people are already driving change but face major obstacles: economic insecurity, gender inequality, limited healthcare and education, climate disruption, and conflict.

A UNFPA–YouGov survey of over 14,000 people in 14 countries found that most wanted more children but were prevented by social, economic, or health barriers.

The UN has stated that leaders must prioritize young people’s needs and voices to respond to global population trends effectively. "They need more than services—they need hope, stability, and a future worth planning for."

People’s News Monitoring Service