Kathmandu, July 11: Factional rivalry in the Nepali Congress (NC) deepened after the party’s Central Disciplinary Committee took action against leaders accused of working against party candidates during the November 2022 general elections.

The Anand Prasad Dhungana-headed committee acted against 18 leaders, including Lumbini Province General Secretary Bikram Khanal, Khotang District President Bishnu Kumar Rai, and former minister of Gandaki Province Kumar Khadka. After the committee’s decision on Wednesday, a meeting of the Shekhar Koirala faction held Thursday morning concluded that the action was illegitimate and full of prejudice.

The Koirala faction has labelled the recent disciplinary action—endorsed through a majority decision—as biased and politically motivated. A leader present at the faction's meeting said the group has decided to resist what it considers an unjust move, particularly at a time when the party should be gearing up for the 2027 federal, provincial, and local elections, as well as its 15th General Convention. The action is seen as intensifying internal rifts within the Nepali Congress.

NC lawmaker Rajendra Bajagain, who also attended the meeting, questioned the validity of the committee's decision. He cited party statutes that require disciplinary action to be taken within six months of receiving a complaint. Bajagain suggested that the timing of the punishment could be influenced by manoeuvring over future alliances and candidacies, particularly with upcoming by-elections and the 2027 vote in sight.

Leaders aligned with Koirala argue that the action, framed around accusations of internal betrayal, risks further weakening an already divided party structure at the grassroots level. The disciplinary committee, for its part, stated that the action followed unsatisfactory responses to allegations that the accused had worked against NC and its supported candidates in the general elections.

Gururaj Ghimire, a Koirala ally, alleged that the party president, vice president, and general secretary had agreed in advance not to disclose any disciplinary decisions before a Central Working Committee meeting. However, the decision was publicized anyway. Ghimire denounced the move as discriminatory and faction-driven, aimed at isolating one wing of the party. “This is unconstitutional, partial, and an attempt to sideline dissent,” he said.

The Koirala group has resolved to formally raise the issue with Party President Sher Bahadur Deuba and file an appeal against the decision. The group also vowed to counter efforts to marginalize and suppress internal rivals.

Koirala, who was the runner-up for party president during the 14th General Convention, is currently travelling across the country in preparation for another bid. His supporters believe the disciplinary action is meant to weaken his camp ahead of the next convention.

According to the party’s statute, the 15th General Convention should be held by December this year. However, no groundwork has started, and there is talk of invoking a constitutional clause to extend the current leadership’s term by a year. Likely contenders in the upcoming leadership race include Shekhar Koirala, Bimalendra Nidhi, Shashank Koirala, Krishna Prasad Sitaula, Purna Bahadur Khadka, Gopalman Shrestha, Prakashman Singh, and Gagan Kumar Thapa—all of whom are already making preparations in their ways.

People's News Monitoring Service